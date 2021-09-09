GAM Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 311,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 919,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

