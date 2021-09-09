GAM Holding AG Invests $325,000 in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVAN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

