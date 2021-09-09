GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 1,809 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $307.07 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $309.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.55. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

