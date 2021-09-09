Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Holdings Decreased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,497,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,849 shares of company stock worth $17,968,764 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

