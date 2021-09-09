Duality Advisers LP Purchases 101,451 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 691,424 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

