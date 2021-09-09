Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $342,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,907 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $1,008,000.

RTH opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $182.44.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.