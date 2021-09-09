Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

