Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

