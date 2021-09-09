Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.70 million, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

