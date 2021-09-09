OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

Several analysts have commented on OSB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB stock opened at GBX 485.80 ($6.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 469.78. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.