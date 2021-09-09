iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 69.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,774,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $25.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

