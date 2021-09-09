iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 69.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 196.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $25.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.