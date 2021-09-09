GAM Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

