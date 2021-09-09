GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

