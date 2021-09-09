Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

