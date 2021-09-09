GAM Holding AG Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

