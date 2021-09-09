Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

