Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

