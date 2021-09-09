iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.