Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

