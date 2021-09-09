Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,398 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $91.28.

