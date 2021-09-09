Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

