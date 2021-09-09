Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 3,345 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 201.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $265.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

