Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 201.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $265.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

