Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NET stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

