Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,262 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

