Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,417 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AQB stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

