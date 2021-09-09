Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSE:WDH opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
