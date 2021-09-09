Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,842.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00169479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

