Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

