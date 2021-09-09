Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

