Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 56,755 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,755 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zynga by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,269,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 181,825 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 184,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

