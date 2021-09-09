Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,336 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.