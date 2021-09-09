Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $204,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $22,480,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF opened at $148.14 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.