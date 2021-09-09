Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

