Homrich & Berg Sells 1,524 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

