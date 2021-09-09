Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.0% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,899,395. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

