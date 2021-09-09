17,130 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,056 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after buying an additional 698,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $470,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.