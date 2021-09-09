The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock worth $24,068,153. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

