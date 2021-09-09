$4.67 EPS Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings per share of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings of $2.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

ASML opened at $857.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $868.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $766.47 and its 200 day moving average is $677.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

