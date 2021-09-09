Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.46

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

