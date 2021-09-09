ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

