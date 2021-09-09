Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.