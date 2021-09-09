Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 2,323 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIVN opened at $169.27 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.51 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

