Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

