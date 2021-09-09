Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR G1A opened at €40.29 ($47.40) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €40.04 ($47.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

