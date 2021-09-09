Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $687.70 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.