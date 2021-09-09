Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.54 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.