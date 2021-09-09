JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 417,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

