iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. S&T Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $162.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

